EMC Capital Management Sells 2,849 Shares of Ingevity Corporation $NGVT

EMC Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NGVT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 2nd quarter worth $522,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 7.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 0.4% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 85,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 82.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 16,366 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingevity Trading Up 1.1%

Ingevity stock opened at $48.54 on Thursday. Ingevity Corporation has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $60.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 84.92% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingevity Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

NGVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ingevity from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

