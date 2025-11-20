EMC Capital Management Has $124,000 Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. $APLE

EMC Capital Management lessened its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 55.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,353 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,254,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 48.8% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 826,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,676,000 after purchasing an additional 271,023 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $4,395,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 59.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,452,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 540,957 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on APLE shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Down 1.4%

APLE opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average is $11.98. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $373.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.94 million. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.4%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.51%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.