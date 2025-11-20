EMC Capital Management Has $109,000 Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. $FSK

EMC Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 62.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,574 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 51.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.0% in the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 41,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $151,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 59,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,970. This trade represents a 20.08% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman purchased 10,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 24,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,410. This represents a 70.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,330 shares of company stock worth $312,480 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

FSK opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.51. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 17.24%.The business had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 263.92%.

About FS KKR Capital

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.