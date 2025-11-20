Dorsey Wright & Associates Cuts Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Dorsey Wright & Associates lessened its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,160 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 12.6% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in Arista Networks by 2.7% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $124.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.56. The company has a market capitalization of $156.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $164.94.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $171.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 price target (up from $179.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Arista Networks from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.31.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $3,858,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,843.36. This represents a 69.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.12, for a total transaction of $1,256,960.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,784 shares in the company, valued at $5,308,142.08. This represents a 19.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 2,009,040 shares of company stock worth $293,922,634 over the last three months. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

