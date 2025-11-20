Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. $DCOM Shares Sold by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management lowered its position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 57.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,659 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 175,293 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 17,499 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $433,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 19.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 78,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 144.1% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,176 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 13,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 27.2% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 124,524 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 26,629 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DCOM. Zacks Research lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Shares of DCOM opened at $26.36 on Thursday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $116.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.75 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 8.72%.During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 87.72%.

In other news, Director Raymond A. Nielsen sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $57,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,985 shares in the company, valued at $893,465.65. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 20,537 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $539,301.62. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,034,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,156,989.08. This trade represents a 2.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,200 shares of company stock worth $414,948. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

