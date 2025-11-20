EMC Capital Management Sells 3,439 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust $KRG

EMC Capital Management lessened its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 516.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 623,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,954,000 after buying an additional 522,529 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter worth $1,174,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth $70,071,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 25,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 299.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 440,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,857,000 after purchasing an additional 330,403 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kite Realty Group Trust

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $1,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 54,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,546.70. This represents a 48.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of KRG stock opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $205.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.82 million. Kite Realty Group Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.090-2.110 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 181.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRG. Raymond James Financial lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.88.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

