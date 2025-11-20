EMC Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Regional Management Corp. $RM

EMC Capital Management trimmed its stake in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RM. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Regional Management in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Regional Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Regional Management by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,309 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Regional Management in the first quarter worth about $282,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Zacks Research cut Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Regional Management in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $30.00.

Regional Management Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:RM opened at $36.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $350.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.19. Regional Management Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $46.00.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Regional Management had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 5.68%.The firm had revenue of $165.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.84 million. Research analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Regional Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.06%.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

