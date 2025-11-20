Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys Shares of 283 McKesson Corporation $MCK

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.63, for a total transaction of $283,476.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 328 shares in the company, valued at $282,614.64. This represents a 50.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total transaction of $8,418,165.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,987.56. This represents a 74.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $854.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $105.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.51. McKesson Corporation has a twelve month low of $558.13 and a twelve month high of $867.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $782.75 and its 200 day moving average is $732.68.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $9.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $1.02. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.The business had revenue of $103.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $820.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $816.00 to $914.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $830.00 to $864.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $887.69.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

