FineMark National Bank & Trust Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 308.2% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 18,108 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Uptown Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Uptown Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6%

SPYG stock opened at $103.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.31. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.65 and a 12-month high of $109.63. The company has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.