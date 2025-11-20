FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 1,268 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF $XMLV

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. DORVAL Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,445,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 655.5% in the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 84,941 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,957,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 348.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 71,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 55,341 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.6%
NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $62.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.76. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $54.58 and a twelve month high of $65.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.38.
Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- onsemi Places a $6 Billion Bet on Its Own Stock
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- HIMS Has Been a Roller Coaster Ride. Should Investors Hop On?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- End the Year Strong With These 3 Comeback Champions
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.