FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 1,268 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF $XMLV

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. DORVAL Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,445,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 655.5% in the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 84,941 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,957,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 348.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 71,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 55,341 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $62.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.76. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $54.58 and a twelve month high of $65.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.38.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.