FineMark National Bank & Trust Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 519,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,990 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 11,330 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $170.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.50. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $139.38 and a 12-month high of $176.83. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

