FineMark National Bank & Trust Raises Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,144 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 65,144 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 73.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 74.7% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.66.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.38 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.42.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 18.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 6,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.30 per share, with a total value of $99,541.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 89,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,414.30. This represents a 7.81% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $100,410.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 252,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,573.25. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

