FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 1,805 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,648,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,944,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,508 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,690,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,181,556,000 after buying an additional 514,445 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 17,829,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,677,014,000 after buying an additional 1,319,064 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,819,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,214,285,000 after acquiring an additional 450,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,549,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,083,815,000 after acquiring an additional 466,048 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $279.00 price target (up from $273.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.49.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $223.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $363.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $267.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $648,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,548.33. The trade was a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $371,272.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 311,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,416,785.98. The trade was a 0.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 39,118 shares of company stock valued at $7,555,369 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

