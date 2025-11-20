Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. $CCSI Stock Holdings Boosted by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 372,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,793 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions were worth $8,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 20.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 149,428.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCSI opened at $21.22 on Thursday. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $32.10. The company has a market cap of $403.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.48.

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 234.27%. The company had revenue of $87.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.58 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.370 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCSI shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

