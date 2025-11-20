Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI Stock Position Raised by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 949.1% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $36.15 on Thursday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $37.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.26.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

