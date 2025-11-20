FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 1,170 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birchbrook Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 442.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IEFA stock opened at $86.24 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.80 and its 200-day moving average is $84.86.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile
The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
