FineMark National Bank & Trust Decreases Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,566 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 176,722 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,126,000 after purchasing an additional 81,952 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 14.4% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Starbucks by 34.4% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Starbucks by 450.3% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,480 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 19,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 215,782 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $21,166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Starbucks
In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $994,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 53,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,160. This trade represents a 28.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Starbucks Stock Performance
NASDAQ SBUX opened at $83.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.60. Starbucks Corporation has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $117.46. The firm has a market cap of $95.12 billion, a PE ratio of 51.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 4.99%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Starbucks Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.22%.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
