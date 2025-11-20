Financial Institutions, Inc. $FISI Stake Lessened by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Free Report) by 57.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,089 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Financial Institutions by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,361,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,964,000 after acquiring an additional 100,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,031,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,744,000 after purchasing an additional 106,110 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 89.4% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 775,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,348,000 after purchasing an additional 365,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Financial Institutions by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after purchasing an additional 27,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 348,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after buying an additional 198,820 shares during the period. 60.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FISI shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Financial Institutions in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Financial Institutions from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Financial Institutions Price Performance

NASDAQ FISI opened at $28.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.78. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.97 and a twelve month high of $30.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.55 million, a PE ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Financial Institutions had a positive return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 2.93%.The company had revenue of $64.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.46 million. Research analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Financial Institutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is -90.51%.

Financial Institutions declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.