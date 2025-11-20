ScanSource, Inc. $SCSC Stock Holdings Lowered by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 58.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,302 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource during the first quarter worth approximately $22,848,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 336,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,443,000 after acquiring an additional 127,780 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 199,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 119,317 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 20.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 503,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,113,000 after acquiring an additional 84,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC opened at $38.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The company has a market cap of $845.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 2.35%.The firm had revenue of $739.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. ScanSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other ScanSource news, EVP Rachel Hayden sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $32,764.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,977.26. The trade was a 4.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 47,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $2,126,945.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 202,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,979,382.08. This trade represents a 19.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 153,677 shares of company stock worth $6,876,030 in the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on ScanSource in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ScanSource in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ScanSource currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

