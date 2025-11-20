EMC Capital Management Sells 3,123 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. $PEBO

EMC Capital Management lessened its holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 48.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,356 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEBO. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter worth $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 86.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Peoples Bancorp

In other news, Director Kevin R. Reeves acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.11 per share, with a total value of $36,387.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,031.05. The trade was a 10.59% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Glenn Hogan acquired 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $28,490.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 535,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,248,959.11. The trade was a 0.19% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought a total of 3,910 shares of company stock worth $113,120 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PEBO opened at $28.47 on Thursday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $37.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average of $29.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $118.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.88 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 16.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEBO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. DA Davidson began coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised Peoples Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

