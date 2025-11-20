EMC Capital Management Sells 6,500 Shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. $CGBD

EMC Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGBD. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the first quarter worth $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending during the first quarter valued at about $170,000. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 34.3% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlyle Secured Lending Price Performance

CGBD stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $18.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.43. The stock has a market cap of $598.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Carlyle Secured Lending Dividend Announcement

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $66.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.61 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 30.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CGBD. B. Riley decreased their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Carlyle Secured Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research cut Carlyle Secured Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

