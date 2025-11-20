Greif, Inc. $GEF Holdings Reduced by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management lowered its position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Greif were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Greif by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,251,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,797,000 after acquiring an additional 55,948 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Greif by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,805,000 after acquiring an additional 27,832 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greif by 54.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 366,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,015,000 after purchasing an additional 128,880 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 23.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 40,813 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 13.7% during the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 136,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,449 shares during the period. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Greif alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GEF. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Greif from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Greif from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Greif in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Greif from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Greif news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 62,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,760,680. The trade was a 3.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 33,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $2,016,842.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 66,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,981,493.08. This trade represents a 33.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 32,293 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,733 and sold 53,851 shares valued at $3,227,003. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Greif Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:GEF opened at $61.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Greif, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.23 and a 1-year high of $73.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.79.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. Greif had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 3.52%.The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Greif Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.11%.

Greif Profile

(Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.