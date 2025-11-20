Empirical Finance LLC Purchases New Position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. $NGVC

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 48,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NGVC. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 167.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Performance
Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock opened at $31.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a one year low of $30.55 and a one year high of $61.22.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company’s stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.
