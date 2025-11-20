City Office REIT, Inc. $CIO Shares Sold by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management lessened its position in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) by 34.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,380 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIO. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 328,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 201,820 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at $717,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 6.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,582,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 96,329 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 197,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 54,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT stock opened at $6.89 on Thursday. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIO. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

