Urban Outfitters, Inc. $URBN Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 61.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 180.2% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 17,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 691 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 32.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 964 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 146.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,418 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

In other news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 3,400 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $237,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,072.29. The trade was a 25.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Hayne sold 10,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total transaction of $751,596.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 18,027,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,248,581.94. The trade was a 0.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 44,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,738 in the last 90 days. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of URBN stock opened at $59.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.62. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.48 and a 1-year high of $80.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 8.15%.The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URBN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.09.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

