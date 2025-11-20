Snap-On Incorporated $SNA Shares Sold by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC trimmed its position in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-On by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Snap-On by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-On by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,495,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,262,000 after purchasing an additional 80,422 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-On by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 52,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,298,000 after buying an additional 24,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 5.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On Stock Performance

Shares of Snap-On stock opened at $330.27 on Thursday. Snap-On Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.81 and a 12 month high of $373.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.52.

Snap-On Increases Dividend

Snap-On ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.12. Snap-On had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $2.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This is a boost from Snap-On’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.14. This represents a $9.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Snap-On’s payout ratio is presently 51.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Snap-On from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Snap-On in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Snap-On from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.00.

Snap-On Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

