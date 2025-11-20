Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Corporacion America Airports S.A. $CAAP

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Free Report) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,215 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Corporacion America Airports were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Corporacion America Airports during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 199.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Corporacion America Airports during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Corporacion America Airports by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 21,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports in the 1st quarter worth $568,000. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

CAAP opened at $22.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.24. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Corporacion America Airports S.A. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $23.65.

Corporacion America Airports ( NYSE:CAAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $476.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.15 million. Corporacion America Airports had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 7.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corporacion America Airports S.A. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Corporacion America Airports from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Corporacion America Airports in a report on Thursday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Corporacion America Airports in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Corporacion America Airports from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corporacion America Airports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

