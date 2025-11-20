Creative Planning Raises Position in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Equinix by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,302,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 19.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,635,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 51,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Equinix by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $798.00 to $804.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $961.00 to $973.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $940.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $961.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $777.58, for a total value of $38,879.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,782 shares in the company, valued at $13,826,927.56. The trade was a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.47, for a total transaction of $84,047.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,956,570.19. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $4,394,531 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $765.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $803.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $815.25. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $701.41 and a fifty-two week high of $994.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a PE ratio of 70.06, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.27 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 7.74%. Equinix’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.05 earnings per share. Equinix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 171.79%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

