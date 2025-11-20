25,862 Shares in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. $SKM Purchased by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 25,862 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SK Telecom by 87.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,789 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 73,444 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom in the 1st quarter worth about $368,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of SK Telecom by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 160,720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in SK Telecom during the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in SK Telecom by 132.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 10,938 shares in the last quarter.

Get SK Telecom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of SK Telecom in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SK Telecom Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE SKM opened at $19.87 on Thursday. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.61. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.56). SK Telecom had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SK Telecom Profile

(Free Report)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.