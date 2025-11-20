Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Invests $707,000 in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 46,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 953.5% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.36. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.030-2.030 EPS. Analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 76.19%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

