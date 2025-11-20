Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Vertical Research set a $37.00 price target on Axalta Coating Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.06.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Down 0.3%

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.600 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 7.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

