Empowered Funds LLC Has $7.64 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,878 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,899 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,551,519 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $17,685,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,483 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,859,136 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,258,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,288 shares during the period. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,207,743,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 334,075.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,973,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,863,545,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967,705 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,240,638 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,401,873,000 after buying an additional 720,122 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.26.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.7%

UBER opened at $89.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.46. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.33 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.92.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $519,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 20,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,355.30. This trade represents a 21.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $3,013,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 86,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,319.02. The trade was a 26.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 602,000 shares of company stock worth $58,695,660 in the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

