Empowered Funds LLC Cuts Stock Position in Nextpower Inc. $NXT

Empowered Funds LLC cut its holdings in Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 141,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,788 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Nextpower were worth $7,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Nextpower by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Nextpower by 2.4% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Nextpower by 2.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nextpower by 122.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nextpower by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Shugar sold 47,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $4,357,981.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 624,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,039,228.96. This trade represents a 7.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles D. Boynton sold 4,500 shares of Nextpower stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $302,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 295,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,830,915.39. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,460 shares of company stock worth $5,970,201. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NXT shares. Citigroup upgraded Nextpower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $99.00 price target on shares of Nextpower and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nextpower in a report on Friday, October 31st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nextpower in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Nextpower from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nextpower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.76.

Nextpower Price Performance

NASDAQ:NXT opened at $89.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.31. Nextpower Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $112.74.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Nextpower had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 35.05%. The business had revenue of $905.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.53 million. Nextpower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.040-4.250 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nextpower Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nextpower Profile

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, an energy solutions company, provides solar trackers and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

