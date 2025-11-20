Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Makes New $674,000 Investment in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 64.7% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 100.0% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of BIIB opened at $167.93 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.04 and a fifty-two week high of $170.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.34. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.31%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-15.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $69,045.35. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,772 shares in the company, valued at $770,850.60. This trade represents a 8.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIIB

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.