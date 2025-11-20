Empowered Funds LLC Buys 75,951 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. $LNTH

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 409.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,951 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $7,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 2.2% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,589,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $155,101,000 after acquiring an additional 34,052 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,403,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,905,000 after purchasing an additional 197,719 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lantheus by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,378,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,534,000 after purchasing an additional 31,454 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Lantheus by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,228,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,925,000 after purchasing an additional 121,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lantheus by 1,028.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 682,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,623,000 after purchasing an additional 622,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $112.00 to $73.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $77.00 price objective on Lantheus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley cut their target price on Lantheus from $109.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Lantheus from $120.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.17.

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of LNTH opened at $52.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.25 and a 1-year high of $111.29.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter. Lantheus had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 17.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

