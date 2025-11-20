Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 13,230 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,230 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $8,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,427.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 78.2% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 331.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

SPDW opened at $42.60 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $44.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.41.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

