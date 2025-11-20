Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 49,010 Shares of Novartis AG $NVS

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 309.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,010 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVS opened at $127.31 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $96.06 and a one year high of $134.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.63 and a 200 day moving average of $121.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $268.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 41.21%. Novartis’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cfra Research raised shares of Novartis to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.33.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

