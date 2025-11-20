Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised Atour Lifestyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Shares of ATAT stock opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. Atour Lifestyle has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $42.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 45.66%. The company had revenue of $344.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.00 million. Atour Lifestyle has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Atour Lifestyle will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 651.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Atour Lifestyle by 322.0% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

