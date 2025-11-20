Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SAN. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SAN

Banco Santander Stock Up 1.1%

Banco Santander stock opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $11.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $9.11.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. Banco Santander had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Banco Santander has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander by 390.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 176,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 140,800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander by 12.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 299,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 34,248 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 241,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 123,150 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 362,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 54,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 887,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,946,000 after buying an additional 281,101 shares during the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Santander

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.