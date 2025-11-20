Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

OTLY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Oatly Group Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average is $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.42. Oatly Group has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $362.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.95.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($1.52). The firm had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.45 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 26.67% and a negative return on equity of 201.36%. Oatly Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTLY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the first quarter valued at $133,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Oatly Group by 85.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

