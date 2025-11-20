MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Hold Rating

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Loop Capital set a $164.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $217.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.91.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MarketAxess

MarketAxess Stock Performance

MKTX stock opened at $167.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.27. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $156.17 and a 52-week high of $267.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.94.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $208.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.59 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 26.62%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In related news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.59, for a total transaction of $298,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 43,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,062,180.72. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.32, for a total value of $276,868.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 67,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,542,642.92. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 210.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 11,801 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

(Get Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.