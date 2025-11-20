CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold” Rating

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CDNA. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of CareDx from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CareDx from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of CDNA opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $821.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 2.50. CareDx has a 12 month low of $10.96 and a 12 month high of $26.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.52.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. CareDx had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 17.97%.The firm had revenue of $100.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. CareDx has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in CareDx by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CareDx in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of CareDx by 145.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 117,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 69,359 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares during the period.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

