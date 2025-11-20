CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Downgraded to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised CSL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSL currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

CSL Stock Down 0.6%

CSL Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSLLY opened at $58.01 on Tuesday. CSL has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $94.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.10.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.

