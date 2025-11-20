Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Upgraded at BTIG Research

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BTIG Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RAPP. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Rapport Therapeutics from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rapport Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on Rapport Therapeutics from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

Get Rapport Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Rapport Therapeutics

Rapport Therapeutics Stock Up 6.2%

Shares of RAPP stock opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. Rapport Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $42.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.95.

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapport Therapeutics will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rapport Therapeutics

In other news, insider David Bredt sold 8,500 shares of Rapport Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $214,115.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 401,142 shares in the company, valued at $10,104,766.98. This trade represents a 2.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Abraham Ceesay sold 40,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $1,074,777.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 585,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,043.84. This represents a 6.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,252 shares of company stock valued at $3,193,121. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapport Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 30.7% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,402,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,055,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rapport Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,626,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,308,000 after purchasing an additional 519,047 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in Rapport Therapeutics by 181.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,547,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,949,000 after purchasing an additional 997,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Rapport Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,154,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,129,000 after purchasing an additional 45,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Rapport Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $28,215,000.

Rapport Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rapport Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapport Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.