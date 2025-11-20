JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Research

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

JPM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Loop Capital set a $310.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.4%

JPM opened at $303.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $322.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

