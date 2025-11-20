Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Research

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gerdau in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.80.

Gerdau Stock Performance

NYSE GGB opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06. Gerdau has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.46.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 6.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gerdau will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGB. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 15.3% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 45,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 16.8% during the first quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 68.9% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

