Singular Research Upgrades L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) to Moderate Buy

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Singular Research to a “moderate buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised L.B. Foster from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of L.B. Foster in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L.B. Foster presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

L.B. Foster Stock Performance

Shares of FSTR opened at $26.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.97. L.B. Foster has a 12-month low of $17.16 and a 12-month high of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average is $23.75.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $138.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.38 million. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 3.64%. L.B. Foster has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian H. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $271,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 79,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,583.05. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Aron R. English sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $60,669.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,298,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,055,288. The trade was a 0.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 25,177 shares of company stock valued at $688,589 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marion Wealth Management acquired a new position in L.B. Foster during the second quarter worth $210,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster during the 2nd quarter worth about $489,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 356.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 469.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 2,087.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 15,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

