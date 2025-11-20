Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cantaloupe has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $12.73.
In other Cantaloupe news, CTO Gaurav Singal sold 200,000 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $2,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 40,533 shares in the company, valued at $430,865.79. The trade was a 83.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 62.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Credit Industriel ET Commercial acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,126,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,053,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cantaloupe by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 406,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 143,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.
Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.
