CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Lowered to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

CINT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered CI&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on CI&T from $8.00 to $6.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on CI&T from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CI&T from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CI&T in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.47.

Shares of NYSE:CINT opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. CI&T has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.49 million, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.38.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). CI&T had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 7.83%.The company had revenue of $677.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.11 million. CI&T has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CI&T will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CI&T by 24,544.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,460,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,751 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of CI&T in the third quarter worth $2,696,000. Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T during the first quarter worth $1,681,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of CI&T by 9.2% during the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 2,882,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,209,000 after buying an additional 242,811 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of CI&T by 90.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 380,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 180,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CI&T, Inc provides strategy, design and software engineering services to enable digital transformation. The firm’s solutions and services include Digital Strategy, Customer-Centric Design and Top-of-the-Line Software Engineering. The company was founded by Cesar Nivaldo Gon, Bruno Guiçardi Neto and Fernando Matt Borges Martins on June 7, 2021 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

