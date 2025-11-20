AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of AEON Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AEON Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AEON Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

AEON opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.75. AEON Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $64.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AEON Biopharma stock. Dauntless Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in AEON Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000. AEON Biopharma makes up 0.7% of Dauntless Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Dauntless Investment Group LLC owned 9.73% of AEON Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AEON Biopharma

AEON Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine, as well as develops ABP-450 for the treatment of gastroparesis and posttraumatic stress disorder.

