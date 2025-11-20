AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of AEON Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AEON Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AEON Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
View Our Latest Analysis on AEON
AEON Biopharma Price Performance
Institutional Trading of AEON Biopharma
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AEON Biopharma stock. Dauntless Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in AEON Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000. AEON Biopharma makes up 0.7% of Dauntless Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Dauntless Investment Group LLC owned 9.73% of AEON Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About AEON Biopharma
AEON Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine, as well as develops ABP-450 for the treatment of gastroparesis and posttraumatic stress disorder.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AEON Biopharma
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- onsemi Places a $6 Billion Bet on Its Own Stock
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- HIMS Has Been a Roller Coaster Ride. Should Investors Hop On?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- End the Year Strong With These 3 Comeback Champions
Receive News & Ratings for AEON Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEON Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.